BidaskClub Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Hold

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $246.56 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,763 shares of company stock worth $174,931,133 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,376,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.