IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on IMI from GBX 925 ($11.38) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 942.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 938.06. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

