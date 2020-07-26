National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

National Instruments stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 1,258,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,643,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,343,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 102,852 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

