First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

CYBR opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

