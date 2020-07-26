First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,391 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $52,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

