Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Jeremy Wacksman Sells 87,400 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 87,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $6,037,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,165 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

