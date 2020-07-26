William C. Trimble Sells 15,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:DEA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
