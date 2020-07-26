William C. Trimble Sells 15,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.