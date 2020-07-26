William M. Foshee Sells 6,700 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFBS opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

