Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 5,626 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

