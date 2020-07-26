Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.82) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

VOD opened at GBX 122.16 ($1.50) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.55.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

