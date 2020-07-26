R. H. Seale Sells 299 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,492,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 56.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 173,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,118,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

