Douglas Donovan Murphy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,396.80.

Douglas Donovan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.40 million.

CJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

