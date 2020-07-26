Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 1,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $24,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,732,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00.

NYSE FDP opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

