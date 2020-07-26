Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 150,000 Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Stock

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,066,572 shares in the company, valued at C$697,655.78.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 100,000 shares of Orefinders Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Orefinders Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

