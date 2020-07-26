SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SciPlay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

