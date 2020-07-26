Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires C$11,322.50 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$11,322.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,783,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,682,090.78.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 11,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$8,415.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$21,165.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 8,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,840.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$1,350.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 8,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,440.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 36,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,050.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

