Pamela A. Bena Buys 2,500 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director Pamela A. Bena purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,567.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

