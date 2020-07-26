Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 75.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 43.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.80 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.