Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 75.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 43.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
