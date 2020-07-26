4,051 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 973.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 298,756 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $7,979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 190,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $3,477,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $35.32 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.