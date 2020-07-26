Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 329.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

