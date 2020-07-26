Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $3,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

NYSE NEA opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

