Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 172.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

