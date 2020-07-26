Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in ASML by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $367.68 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

