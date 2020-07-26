Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14,175.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after buying an additional 191,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 216,253 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after buying an additional 1,510,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

