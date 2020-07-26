Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

