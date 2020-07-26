924 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 396.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

4,051 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
4,051 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of ASML Holding NV
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of ASML Holding NV
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report