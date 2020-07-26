924 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 396.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

