Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 531,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $24,650,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

