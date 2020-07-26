Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 395,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 203.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 12,718,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 102.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 874,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 271,638 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,060,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 322,294 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTE opened at $0.51 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.22.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The business had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

