American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,201 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 771,293 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

