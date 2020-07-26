Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

