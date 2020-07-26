Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $7,268,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 20,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $1,101,331.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,604 shares of company stock valued at $74,021,230 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.04. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

