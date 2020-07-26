Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,778 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

