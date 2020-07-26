Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,629,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 441,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,248,000 after acquiring an additional 695,199 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,907,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,216,000 after purchasing an additional 824,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

