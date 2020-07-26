Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $3,140,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

In other Donaldson news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

