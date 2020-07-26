34,673 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

