Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Leidos by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.