Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $124,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $41,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,940.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,628 in the last ninety days.

WRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.