Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,023 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

