Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 69.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.