StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

