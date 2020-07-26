Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $13.97 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

