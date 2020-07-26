Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $13.97 on Friday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

