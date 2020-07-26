Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.