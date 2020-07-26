Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 168.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

