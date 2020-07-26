Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Equitable by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after buying an additional 570,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

