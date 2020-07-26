Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

