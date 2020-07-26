Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

