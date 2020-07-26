Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $95.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.76% and a net margin of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

