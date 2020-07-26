Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

