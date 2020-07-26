Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $150.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $137.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 54.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

