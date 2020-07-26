Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BYD opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

