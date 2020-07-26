Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BYD opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar Price Target to $150.00
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar Price Target to $150.00
Boyd Gaming Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
Boyd Gaming Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
BOX Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BOX Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes Price Target to $19.00
Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes Price Target to $19.00
Black Knight Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Black Knight Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report